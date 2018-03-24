AccuWeather: Snow Showers Possible Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. A snow shower is possible for areas north and east of the city well after midnight. Lows 24-30.
SUNDAY: Brisk and chilly. Look for a lot of clouds with some sunshine throughout the day. A morning or midday snow shower is possible for some. High 43.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 50.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, milder. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 55.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower in spots. High 59.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A shower is possible for some on Good Friday and for the start of Passover High 59.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51.
