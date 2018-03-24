WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow Showers Possible Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. A snow shower is possible for areas north and east of the city well after midnight. Lows 24-30.

SUNDAY: Brisk and chilly. Look for a lot of clouds with some sunshine throughout the day. A morning or midday snow shower is possible for some. High 43.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, milder. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower in spots. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A shower is possible for some on Good Friday and for the start of Passover High 59.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 51.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
