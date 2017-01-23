AccuWeather: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain At Times Today

TODAY: A cloudy, windy morning gives way to a rainy, windy afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. The high is 45 in the morning. Afternoon temperatures hover near 40.A WIND ADVISORY is effect across most the region until 4 p.m. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect in all New Jersey coastal counties until 4 p.m. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Jersey shore as well as the Delaware Bay through 11 p.m., with minor to moderate coastal flooding possible, the worst of which will occur during the later afternoon and early evening high tides.TONIGHT: It's still cloudy and wet with periods of evening rain tapering to an overnight shower. Winds will decrease gradually overnight as well. Overnight temperatures continue to hover around 40.TUESDAY: Some lingering sprinkles and showers end relatively early in the day. It's mainly cloudy during the afternoon with winds slacking off. The high is 45.WEDNESDAY: Look for a nice change, with a day of abundant sunshine and a milder high of 53.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A shower is possible late in the day in the northwest suburbs. The high is still mild: 52.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun, but cooler air begins to invade the region. It's also breezy, adding to the chilly feel. The high is 43.SATURDAY: The colder air returns. Look for a partly sunny, colder day with a seasonable high around 39.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We get another high around 39.MONDAY: It's partly sunny and even colder with a high of just 36.-----