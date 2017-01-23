WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain At Times Today
EMBED </>More News Videos

See the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: A cloudy, windy morning gives way to a rainy, windy afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. The high is 45 in the morning. Afternoon temperatures hover near 40.

A WIND ADVISORY is effect across most the region until 4 p.m. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect in all New Jersey coastal counties until 4 p.m. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Jersey shore as well as the Delaware Bay through 11 p.m., with minor to moderate coastal flooding possible, the worst of which will occur during the later afternoon and early evening high tides.


TONIGHT: It's still cloudy and wet with periods of evening rain tapering to an overnight shower. Winds will decrease gradually overnight as well. Overnight temperatures continue to hover around 40.

TUESDAY: Some lingering sprinkles and showers end relatively early in the day. It's mainly cloudy during the afternoon with winds slacking off. The high is 45.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a nice change, with a day of abundant sunshine and a milder high of 53.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A shower is possible late in the day in the northwest suburbs. The high is still mild: 52.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun, but cooler air begins to invade the region. It's also breezy, adding to the chilly feel. The high is 43.

SATURDAY: The colder air returns. Look for a partly sunny, colder day with a seasonable high around 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We get another high around 39.

MONDAY: It's partly sunny and even colder with a high of just 36.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Nor'easter arrives at the Jersey shore
Houston flooding: Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
More Weather
Top Stories
Nor'easter arrives at the Jersey shore
Pa. Turnpike bridge closure prompts travel advisory today
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
Feds raid Center City jewelry store after owner arrested
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
Show More
3 men attack couple as children sleep in SW Phila. home
1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
United Airlines lifts ground stop
Exton's Matt Ryan, Falcons headed to Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
Nor'easter arrives at the Jersey shore
Pa. Turnpike bridge closure prompts travel advisory today
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
United Airlines lifts ground stop
More Video