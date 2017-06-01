AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm

TODAY: After a few early morning clouds, we have a gorgeous day ahead. We'll see bright sunshine and a bit of a westerly breeze up to 16 mph. Highs will inch just above average to 81.FRIDAY: Another cold front approaches late in the day, but ahead of it we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temps again hitting 80. A late-day thunderstorm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. It should be great weather for the Phillies game.SATURDAY: We start the weekend on a bright note. Overall it looks good, with partly cloudy skies as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 77.SUNDAY: Clouds will be around for the start of the day, and a soaking rain looks to arrive mid-day and puts a damper on the end of the weekend. Sunday's high reaches 76 before the rain begins and then cools into the upper 60s.MONDAY: Low pressure stalls nearby and still gives us the chance for lots of clouds and on-and-off showers. The high is 75.TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and more showers. The high tries to hit 71.----------