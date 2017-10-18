WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 18, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Another clear, chilly start gives way to a warmer afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a nice high of 72.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear, winds are light and temperatures are a little milder. The low in Philadelphia is 51. Cooler suburbs dip into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: The warming trend continues. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 73.

FRIDAY: This is yet another mainly sunny and pleasant day with an afternoon high around 74.

SATURDAY: It will not feel like the second half of October this weekend. We begin with mostly sunny skies and a warm Saturday high of 74.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store and it's even warmer with a high of 76.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sunshine. The high is 77. It will be very mild for the Eagles Monday Night Football game with temperatures beginning in the low 70s and ending in the upper 60s. A night time shower can't be ruled at some point, but hopefully, it either misses the stadium or holds off until after the game.

TUESDAY: Clouds build in and rain is likely. The high drops to 70.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, another spotty shower here and there and a cooler high of 66.
