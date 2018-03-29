WEATHER

AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy, Mild

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 29, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with some rain or showers after midnight. Lows 52-58.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Cloudy and damp during the morning with areas of rain (rumble of thunder). A shower is still possible during the afternoon, otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. High 64.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 61.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds and sun, breezy. High 54.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 51.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with showers at times. High 60.

