AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy, Mild

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with some rain or showers after midnight. Lows 52-58.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Cloudy and damp during the morning with areas of rain (rumble of thunder). A shower is still possible during the afternoon, otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. High 64.
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 61.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds and sun, breezy. High 54.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 51.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 57.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with showers at times. High 60.
