AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy, Mild

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with some rain or showers after midnight. Lows 52-58.FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Cloudy and damp during the morning with areas of rain (rumble of thunder). A shower is still possible during the afternoon, otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. High 64.SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 61.SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds and sun, breezy. High 54.MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 51.TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 57.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with showers at times. High 60.-----