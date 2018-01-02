Meteorologist David Murphy says a nor'easter this week is most likely far enough off the coast to have a relatively small impact, but changes are possible.TODAY: We have another sunny, but very cold day ahead with a high of 26 and wind chills in the 0 to 10 range. Bundle up and cover up again today if you're going to be outside for an extended period of time.TONIGHT: Skies are clear and bone-chilling cold lingers. The low in Philadelphia is 14 with outlying suburbs dipping into the upper single digits.WEDNESDAY: Sunrise temperatures are in the single digits and teens, but during the afternoon a degree of relief arrives as our high climbs to a far less harsh 31. This would be a good afternoon to get out and about and get some errands done, in case you've been hibernating! Clouds will increase during the afternoon. Some snow sweeps in from the coast starting during the evening and continuing through the late night hours.THURSDAY: A nor'easter passes by the coast and by dawn, it will be snowing across south Jersey, Delaware and perhaps southeastern Pennsylvania. The snow will taper off later in the day. Most models suggest a storm track far enough off the coast to limit accumulations to a general 1-3" with the highest amounts most likely closer to the coast. But even a slight shift west would bring higher amounts to everyone and possibly push the snow boundary farther north and west. Similarly, a slight shift farther east would limit snow to areas very close to the coast, leaving the rest of the area dry. Obviously, this deserves watching, as the exact storm track is still subject to change. However, for now, this appears to be a relatively minor event with New Jersey and Delaware being primarily impacted. Whether or not you get snow, you will have lots of clouds overhead with a cold high around 29.FRIDAY: Behind the departing coastal storm, we'll see plenty of sun, but another round of Arctic air will be rushing into our region. The high is just 16 with another hit of frigid wind chills. The low drops very close to the record low of 4 degrees, set in 1896.SATURDAY: The bitter cold hangs on, despite mostly sunny skies. The high is just 15. The low drops to our record low of 4 degrees, set in 2014.SUNDAY: Morning lows will be in the single digits, but during the afternoon we improve to 23. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's still uncomfortably cold.MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies as another storm system approaches the region. This time, it's a clipper which usually doesn't translate to a major snowfall. However, a period of snow or ice is possible during the day which could lead to slippery travel. The high is 38.TUESDAY: Clouds will linger and there could be some leftover snow or flurries early in the day. The high is 36.---------