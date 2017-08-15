AccuWeather: Warm And Humid

RIP CURRENTS AT THE SHORE: The swells from Hurricane Gert (Category 1) are creating rough surf and dangerous rip currents along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Swim near lifeguards and don't go in too deep.OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 66-70.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. The humidity drops off a tad. High 90.THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a combination of sun and clouds. A spotty thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 86.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still very muggy with numerous showers and thunderstorms around. Some heavy downpours are likely. High 87.SATURDAY: Very warm and humid. Look for a mixture of sun and clouds and a pop up thunderstorm. High 88.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 88.MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 89.TUESDAY: Hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm may develop in spots. High 90.-----