AccuWeather: Windy And Colder

SATURDAY: Blustery and much colder with high temperatures in the 30s. Morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Winds out of the NW 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the teens for the Eagles game.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows 10-14.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High 27.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Increasing clouds, cold. A bit of snow is possible late at night. High 30.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with some snow or flurries possible. High 36.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with morning flurries. High 32.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 28.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 38.---------