WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy And Colder

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather forecast from 6abc.com (1 of 1)

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Blustery and much colder with high temperatures in the 30s. Morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Winds out of the NW 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the teens for the Eagles game.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows 10-14.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High 27.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Increasing clouds, cold. A bit of snow is possible late at night. High 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with some snow or flurries possible. High 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with morning flurries. High 32.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 28.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 38.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How does road salt impact the environment?
Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims
VIDEO: Cold weather doesn't stop rolling Texas tumbleweeds
VIDEO: Drone 6 over snowy Ben Franklin Parkway
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death ID'd
Explosion forces man from Delran home
Fire near tracks in Newark affecting NJ Transit service
SEPTA supervisor's vehicle stolen in Southwest Philadelphia
Gunfire leads to police pursuit in Tioga-Nicetown
Person in custody following Greyhound bus pursuit in Illinois
Police arrest West Philadelphia ATM robbery suspect
Man critical after West Philadelphia shooting
Show More
Man being hailed a hero for trying to stop barbershop robbery
Victim shot to death inside Edgewater apartments
3 injured in Trenton house fire
Local reaction to Trump's immigration comments
Eagles and Falcons' fans have lots to say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos