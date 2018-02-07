AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon

TODAY: A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the morning gives way to all rain from south to north through the morning and afternoon. Icy conditions may linger longer in the Lehigh Valley. The high is 46 in Philadelphia (35 in the Lehigh Valley, 53 at Shore).ACCUMULATION: Here's a rough breakdown: I-95 metro area and areas to the SE see a coating to 1" of sleet and snow before a change to rain around 9 a.m. or so; more immediate northwest suburbs see 1" to 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and then rain around noon; the northern Lehigh Valley sees around 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and rain in the early afternoon. The Poconos will see 3" - 6" of snow, mixing with sleet.TONIGHT: Rain ends this evening. We see some clearing. The low is a cold 26.THURSDAY: It's Parade Day in Philadelphia! Look for lots of sun with a brisk, cold wind which will average about 12-25 mph. Our high is 34 with wind chills in the lower 20s. Eagles fans should plan on bringing gloves and hats and wear layers beneath those Eagles jerseys.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves to 40.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's a lot milder with a high of 49. Some rain is possible late in the day or at night.SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with periods of rain through the day. The high warms to 54.MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's a little cooler, but still seasonable with a high of 44.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 42.WEDNESDAY: We see lots of clouds with some rain possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 48.---------