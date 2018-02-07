  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the morning gives way to all rain from south to north through the morning and afternoon. Icy conditions may linger longer in the Lehigh Valley. The high is 46 in Philadelphia (35 in the Lehigh Valley, 53 at Shore).

ACCUMULATION: Here's a rough breakdown: I-95 metro area and areas to the SE see a coating to 1" of sleet and snow before a change to rain around 9 a.m. or so; more immediate northwest suburbs see 1" to 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and then rain around noon; the northern Lehigh Valley sees around 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and rain in the early afternoon. The Poconos will see 3" - 6" of snow, mixing with sleet.

TONIGHT: Rain ends this evening. We see some clearing. The low is a cold 26.

THURSDAY: It's Parade Day in Philadelphia! Look for lots of sun with a brisk, cold wind which will average about 12-25 mph. Our high is 34 with wind chills in the lower 20s. Eagles fans should plan on bringing gloves and hats and wear layers beneath those Eagles jerseys.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves to 40.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's a lot milder with a high of 49. Some rain is possible late in the day or at night.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with periods of rain through the day. The high warms to 54.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's a little cooler, but still seasonable with a high of 44.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 42.

WEDNESDAY: We see lots of clouds with some rain possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 48.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
NJ state offices on 2 hour delayed opening
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter
More Weather
Top Stories
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
Eagles players take over late-night TV
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space
5-year-old Pa. girl gets Eagles casts after surgery
More News
Top Video
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
Eagles players take over late-night TV
More Video