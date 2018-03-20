AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings in Effect, Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for our entire area until 2 a.m. Thursday.The low that has been brushing our area with snow, that transitioned to sleet and freezing rain over Philadelphia and areas south, will continue moving east. Farther north and west, expect a coating to 2" of snow.TONIGHT: Overnight the first round begins to dwindle as low pressure moves out to sea, but light precipitation in the form of sleet, freezing rain and snow will continue. The bigger issue tonight is that surface temps will be below freezing so whatever isn't treated will turn slick and icy. Some areas could receive a light coating of ice.The low is 28.WEDNESDAY: Our second, more intense round, arrives as light snow in the morning. South Jersey and Delaware will see an early morning mix. But, that changes to all snow by noon. Don't be caught off guard in the morning! As the storm system intensifies, moderate snow arrives by lunchtime with heavy snow for the afternoon & early evening. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate as snow falls at rates of 1-2" per hour. Snow ends from west to east by late Wednesday night.SNOWFALL TOTALSThis looks to be an I-95 special with the zone of 8 to 12" setting up right over the heart of our area, extending to about 30 miles on either side if I-95. Some banding could set up for locally higher amounts. Exactly where the heaviest bands hit will be determined on the ultimate track of the storm.There will be a sharp cut off in snow amounts in the far NW suburbs: 4 to 8" for places like Allentown, Easton and Reading, Allentown, Easton.Central Delaware and SE New Jersey: 4-8".Cape May County: Likely 2-4", since this is the last place where mixing will change to all snow.WICKED WINDS:From I-95 to the coast: 40-50mph gustsWest of I-95: 30-40mph gustsCOASTAL FLOODING: Moderate flooding and beach erosion possible for both high tides on WednesdayIn Atlantic City, high tide is 10:51am and 11:13pmTHURSDAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 45.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely with a high of 48.SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 45.MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 48.TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with slightly higher temperatures. The high rebounds to 52.-----