ECLIPSE

Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown

By
ECLIPSE FORECAST AS OF WEDNESDAY:

We are five days out from the main event.

A Partial Solar Eclipse that has not been witnessed in nearly 40 years in our area and Mother Nature has a lot of pressure on her shoulders. I am here to give you my detailed breakdown of how the atmosphere is stacking up for the big day.

You need to look at the atmosphere in layers (weather doesn't just happen at one point in the 9 miles of troposphere). We need to look at it layer by layer.

I just did that for the time of the peak eclipse: 2:44 p.m. Monday when 80% of the moon will block the sun.

PHOTO 1 - The Surface

Surface



Colors would show precipitation, no colors is what you want in this picture. In fact, I see high pressure (do not laugh at my elementary drawing) just to our south east. This means a very warm surface and no chance of rain.

PHOTO 2 - 850mb or 5,000 Feet Above

5,000 feet up, Temps in Celsius


This is where the weather starts to happen and we are looking at temperatures. You want it to be warm at this layer to help prevent clouds and the atmosphere from turning unstable. We are warm with temps near +63 at that layer. If I saw greens or cooler colors, then I would be worried about the hot surface air rising into the colder 850 layer and clouding up the sky completely. We are great!

PHOTO 3 - 700mb or 10,000 Feet Above

10,000 feet up. Humidity



This is the moisture layer. We look at the relative humidity to see if it is moisture rich to help build lots of clouds or downpours and storms. You can clearly see the humidity is 15% with those beautiful brown colors. Green would indicate higher water content in the air.

PHOTO 4 - 500mb or 20,000 Feet Above

20,000 feet up, Energy



This is the energy layer. If you see bright colors it does not fare well for clear skies. This is the layer we talk about especially in the winter when storms develop off our coast and "energy" rolls in to bomb the storm out! As you can see, most of the country is quiet and not very active; in fact, very little over us to excite the atmosphere or ignite storms.

So in all, most of the country is faring well for the event. I don't see a massive storm anywhere in the country, but there will be areas of cloudy skies, but not for us. I am thinking parts of the Midwest where the eclipse will be in totality may be in trouble, but that is about it.

After all of that, and I thank you for letting me geek out, as of right now, I would say no chance of rain, mostly sunny skies with some cumulus clouds dotting the sky (which may block the sun from time to time, but not for long), and highs near 90!

*THIS IS AN EARLY CALL AND CAN CHANGE SO STAY TUNED*

MORE: Complete 2017 Eclipse Coverage
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsweathereclipsesolar eclipse
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ECLIPSE
Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse
Myths and folklore surrounding eclipses
Towns in eclipse path prepare for influx of visitors
More eclipse
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Cecliy Tynan visits with the Kangaroos and Emus at the Philadelphia Zoo
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
Myths and folklore surrounding eclipses
More Weather
Top Stories
'Philly is Charlottesville' marching down Broad Street
LIVE VIDEO: 'Philly is Charlottesville' Rally
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Show More
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos