Amtrak announces modified Northeast Corridor service ahead of snow

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amtrak said it is modifying its Northeast Corridor service for the snowfall expected with the approaching nor'easter.

Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will operate a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston on Wednesday, March 7.

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg) and Amtrak Empire Service (New York to Albany-Rensselaer) will also operate on a modified schedule.

Amtrak Downeaster Service north of Boston and Amtrak Shuttle Service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass. will continue to operate as scheduled.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Anyone planning to travel should check their train status prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Amtrak said customers with travel plans also can confirm their train's status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools - including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

