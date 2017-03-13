Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Amtrak has announced some service changes ahead of the snowstorm on Tuesday.
Amtrak said it will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or the mobile apps to check their train status.
There will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston on Tuesday, and there will be limited Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, D.C.
In addition, the Northeast Regional service will run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled.
Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule. Those service details can be found at this link.
Some long distance trains that normally travel along the Northeast Corridor may also be affected.
------