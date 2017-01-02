WEATHER

Canadian swim team practices in the snow
EMBED </>More News Videos

The swim team from Simon Frasier University in British Columbia decided to take a dip in the snow. (AccuWeather)

Snow did not stop members of the Simon Frasier University swim team from practicing and having a good time.

In a video posted to YouTube by Rolando Hernandez, members of the swim team run outside in snowy British Columbia wearing only their bathing suits. Two teams compete in a chilly relay with members swimming the backstroke and breaststroke in the snow.

According to AccuWeather, heavy snowfall is common in British Columbia, which averages nearly 40 feet of snow per year.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercoldsnowswimmingbuzzworthywatercoolerfunny video
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Rain, Drizzle Today
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
More Weather
Top Stories
Delaware man shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
Slain Pennsylvania trooper's funeral arrangements announced
3pm UPDATE: Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returning home
AccuWeather: Rain, Drizzle Today
2 injured, man charged in violent mobile home park dispute
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
Show More
Fire damages home in Kensington
Authorities: Man injures 2 officers, assaults police dog
Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage
Man killed in Chester is Delco's first murder of 2017
Man charged for allegedly tipping server with Valium pill
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
4 hurt after police chase ends in crash in Del.
Delaware man shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
More Video