Up early covering the day after the Nor'easter in Allentown. Many neighborhood roads are filled with snow and ice. Drive carefully. @6abc pic.twitter.com/oQNEqoM7bY — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) March 15, 2017

Tuesday's Nor'easter dumped more than a foot of snow on Allentown.Wednesday morning, residents awoke to the aftermath.13.7 inches of the white stuff was the official total for the city, topping other communities in the region.Action News found huge piles of snow outside homes in one neighborhood.Residents appeared to be doing an excellent job of removing snow from the sidewalks in front of their homes.They were asked to be patient as they waited for plows to get to their neighborhoods.They were also urged to exercise caution heading out, due to icy conditions across the region.------