WEATHER

Erie, Pennsylvania sees 34 inches of snow on Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Erie, Pa. sees record snowfall. ABC News report during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 26, 2017. (WPVI)

Erie, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches, the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. It asked residents to stay off streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

State police and the state Department of Transportation are urging people to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsweatherpa. newssnow
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deep Freeze!
Freezing bubbles make the winter cold more magical
Relive the 2017 Great American Eclipse in VR
How to prepare for a snowstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
Delco condominium complex evacuated as fire burns through roof
Man shot by Philly police during robbery investigation
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
Deep Freeze!
Teen shot and killed in Germantown
Eagles' 'good luck charm' makes winning prediction
Talk of tickets grows as Eagles fans look ahead
Fire at Delco 7-Eleven
Show More
Firefighters battle house fire in Abington
House fire in Gloucester Co.
Phila. suing Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures
Philadelphia police seek bag-toting bank robber
VIDEO: Shoppers head to mall for holiday returns
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
Snow angel Instagram photo shoot shows couple's love
Atco home destroyed by fire
More Video