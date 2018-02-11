EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3067106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rainy, foggy Sunday in Philadelphia area. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 11, 2018.

Pennypack Creek is running high in Abington Twp. Rain keeps on falling.

A rainy Sunday for the Delaware and Lehigh valleys has caused some flooding and more could be on the way.The Brandywine River continued to rise all morning at Walkers Mill in Wilmington, Delaware.In New Castle, water began pooling on Route 13 southbound.In Glen Mills, Delaware County, there was minor flooding along the Chester Creek.In Philadelphia, a sewer drain backed up on Lincoln Drive. The flooding resulted in one lane of traffic to be closed. The Streets Department cleared the drain and the lane was reopened.Drivers are being told to be careful when going out during the day.Though the rain may stop at times, another round is expected later in the afternoon.Drivers in South Jersey Sunday night saw the effects of the weekend's relentless rain."It's flooded and dangerous if people are speeding," said Tralanna Alexander.In Mt. Laurel, Burlington County a road closure for construction was extended closing Union Mill Road between Hartford and Briggs after Parker's Creek overflowed.In Evesham, police put speed restrictions in place on area highways.In Camden County, rain caused the Cooper River to pond on sidewalks and grass nearby.In Flourtown, runoff from heavy rains forced a newly-installed fuel tank up and out of the ground at a gas station.One silver lining of Sunday's weather, a taste of what is to come next season.------