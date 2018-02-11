WEATHER

Flooding a concern in several areas following rainy weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rains cause flooding across region: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 11, 2018 (WPVI)

A rainy Sunday for the Delaware and Lehigh valleys has caused some flooding and more could be on the way.

The Brandywine River continued to rise all morning at Walkers Mill in Wilmington, Delaware.

In New Castle, water began pooling on Route 13 southbound.

In Glen Mills, Delaware County, there was minor flooding along the Chester Creek.

EMBED More News Videos

Rainy, foggy Sunday in Philadelphia area. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 11, 2018.



In Philadelphia, a sewer drain backed up on Lincoln Drive. The flooding resulted in one lane of traffic to be closed. The Streets Department cleared the drain and the lane was reopened.

Drivers are being told to be careful when going out during the day.



Though the rain may stop at times, another round is expected later in the afternoon.
EMBED More News Videos

Sunday soaker around the region. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018.



Drivers in South Jersey Sunday night saw the effects of the weekend's relentless rain.

"It's flooded and dangerous if people are speeding," said Tralanna Alexander.

In Mt. Laurel, Burlington County a road closure for construction was extended closing Union Mill Road between Hartford and Briggs after Parker's Creek overflowed.

EMBED More News Videos

Flooding in Collingswood, New Jersey: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 11, 2018



In Evesham, police put speed restrictions in place on area highways.

In Camden County, rain caused the Cooper River to pond on sidewalks and grass nearby.

In Flourtown, runoff from heavy rains forced a newly-installed fuel tank up and out of the ground at a gas station.

One silver lining of Sunday's weather, a taste of what is to come next season.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherdelaware newspa. newsphilly newsfloodingweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Turning Sunny Monday
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Drivers face icy roads in Lehigh Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
McConaughey buys ad congratulating Foles on Super Bowl
Colts hire Frank Reich as new head coach
AccuWeather: Turning Sunny Monday
Culture of fear? Lane Johnson critiques Patriot Way
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
2 killed in West Goshen Township crash
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Show More
Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow
Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames of Grand Canyon chopper crash
Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
Choir entertains hotel with rendition of the national anthem
More News
Top Video
Choir entertains hotel with rendition of the national anthem
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
More Video