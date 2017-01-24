WEATHER

Flooding lingers at Jersey shore after winter nor'easter
Remnants of Monday's nor'easter continue to affect communities at the Jersey Shore.

By
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Remnants of Monday's nor'easter continue to affect communities at the Jersey Shore.

Some school districts along the coast opened late Tuesday morning, and people have begun to assess the damage.
The winds and rain were considerably less than on Monday.

But street flooding was still an issue up and down the Jersey coast, including in communities like Brigantine, where Action News found a number of roads covered in water.

Flooding also persisted in Atlantic City.

"It's at my steps at the moment," said one Action News viewer named Les, who didn't give his last name. "I was able to get in when I had my boots. But ... I have my sneakers on and can't get in at the moment."

Mediterranean Avenue looked more like the Mediterranean Sea. Flood waters stretched for blocks, reflecting the city lights above.



"I normally go to the corner store with my man to get a coffee," said Frank Baker, "but it doesn't look like we'll get ... coffee this morning."

On nearby Delaware Avenue, flood waters had spilled across the roadway, covering all lanes.

Some cars slowly pressed through, choosing a path in the middle of the road, which appeared to be the shallowest.



Debris was strewn across Atlantic Avenue, where the water was starting to recede.

A single car remained in the flood-prone area near New Hampshire Avenue. Nearby, waves crashed over a bulkhead.

Back in Brigantine, waves crashed onto the beach as rough water churned along the shore line.

Sheridan Boulevard near Macdonald Place was under water.



Some drivers pressed on, but most cars found another way around to spare any potential damage.

"Any car that goes through that- that's salt water," said Tom Dale, superintendent of Brigantine Golf Links.

Dale says when the water floods the course like it did Monday, they just have to wait until it goes down and then treat for any possible salt damage.

He explained much of the turf is used to the salt water.

He was trying to making the rounds with his dog, Trapper, to assess the damage from this latest storm.

"My first hole is underwater," he told Action News. "I haven't gotten out to my second hole, but I'm guessing that's underwater.... I'm just trying to figure out how I'm going to get around to look at the rest of the course."
