STATE OF EMERGENCY

Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of storm

Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey for the upcoming nor'easter beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

All state offices will be closed on Wednesday, March 21, due to inclement weather conditions.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work their normal shift. Essential employees should report on schedule. Please notify appropriate members of your agency.

Residents are encouraged to comply with orders and guidance from their local emergency management and government officials.

New Jersey State Police will be out on patrol as always. However, please do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Officials said If you must drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get to your destination.

There is no travel ban at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center says it will be open throughout the storm.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsnor'easterstate of emergency
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes SE Pa.
Florida gov. issues state of emergency ahead of speech
Notre Dame-UNC moved to Sunday in Greensboro amid water shortage
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
More state of emergency
WEATHER
Chester County prepares for impending nor'easter
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings in Effect, Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Preps underway for another nor'easter
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings in Effect, Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chester County prepares for impending nor'easter
Suspect dead after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton
Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home
PennDOT prepared to tackle latest nor'easter
Show More
SEPTA announces snow plan ahead of Wednesday's storm
Highway restrictions announced ahead of snowstorm
Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos