PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The winter weather started off slowly Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, with a wintry mix featuring light snow.
But by the afternoon, big, heavy flakes were flying, turning Center City streets to slush and leaving hats and coats coated in snow.
"My feet are soaked and freezing, but I've got leggings on under my pants, so not all the way freezing," said Sophia Appelbaum from Mt. Airy. "But it's not that fun, fluffy snow. It's caking to everything. It's getting all slushy everywhere. It's really gross."
Hotel employees were sweeping the sidewalks, trying to keep sidewalks clear.
But the thick, heavy snow just kept coming. Getting into Center Center Wednesday morning was one thing. Getting home was another altogether.
"Coming into the city, it was cool: just a little rain, kind of like a wintry mix. But now it's hectic," Ashante Johnson-Sawyer of Atlantic City told Action News on Wednesday afternoon. "I just got off the subway, and as you can see, it's slush, it's mushy. Stay home if don't have to come out. Don't come out."
On Rittenhouse Square, the snow accumulated quickly on parked cars, the wind picked up and the flakes were falling sideways for a time.
Action News found a number of people out and about, shoveling and blowing the snow, and also simply enjoying the wintry scene.
"It's beautiful weather," said Max from Washington Square West. "I'm ready for spring, but it's okay. I don't think (the snow) will stick around too long."
"It's beautiful right now," said Marion from South Philly. "Not a lot of people out, not a lot of dirt, nice and white. It's enjoyable until I have to shovel."
A snow emergency, requiring all city residents and visitors to move parked cars off of designated snow emergency routes, went into effect at 8 a.m.
City officials said more the 400 pieces of equipment were ready to help keep city roads clear.
