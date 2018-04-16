WEATHER

Heavy rain leaves several Delaware Co. homes flooded

Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --
The heavy rains that left roadways underwater and drivers stranded throughout the region on Monday morning also flooded several homes in Delaware County.

The Ridley Park Fire Department was busy pumping standing water out of basements from homes on Ridge Street. All gas and electric had been shut off during the cleanup process.

But the water was still so high at noon owners hadn't been able to assess the damage from the five feet of water that came rushing in.

"Everything's ruined," said Donna Thornton. "We lost everything down there. It's just unbelievable the amount of water."

Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.



Thornton and five of her neighbors were dealing with sewage and rainwater backup. There are CSX train tracks with a three-foot trench intended to contain the runoff.

"Last Thursday their trucks were out there once again making sure the gullies were there, but all that did was back up the drains and cause more flooding," said Cindy Ervin.

Frustrations are high. Neighbors say this has been a recurring issue with the train corporation. It's an issue now exacerbated by Monday's storm.

"The water had no place to go but to our houses, and it's still sitting there as you can see," said Ken McCrae.

We've reached out to CSX for comment and we are waiting for a response. The Ridley Park Fire Department has also called the company in for emergency response.

Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.



