Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue

Hersheypark closed due to flooding.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hershey Park is closed again Thursday due to severe flooding.

It's the second day in a row, and the third time this week that the famed park has been closed due to the weather.

The park was first shut down on Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.

Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also are closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek.

The creek is swollen following days of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg, Northumberland County is also closed today due to flooding.

The park was open Wednesday with limited attractions, but had to close early because of heavy rainfall.

More rain is forecasted for Friday in the area.

Flash flooding leads to evacuations, amusement park closing.


