A number of highway restrictions have been put into place for the approaching nor'easter that's expected to bring significant snow to the area.Due to the incoming winter storm, the PA Turnpike will impose a ban of certain types of trucks, RV and trailers today starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:-empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;-Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);-tractors hauling empty trailers;-any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;-all motorcycles; and-all recreational vehicles, or RVs.will impose a series of restrictions on most interstates beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.PennDOT is imposing a ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles or pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, on:-Interstate 476 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 95;-Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline;-Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension;-Interstate 176 (entire length);-Interstate 95 (entire length);-Interstate 78 (entire length);-Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81;-Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80;-Interstate 99 (entire length); and-Interstate 79 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 80.In addition, also beginning at 8 PM, a full ban on commercial vehicles will be imposed on:-Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Pennsylvania Turnpike;-Interstate 83 (entire length);-Interstate 84 (entire length); andInterstate 380 (entire length).------