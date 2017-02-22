WEATHER

How pollen affects your health

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring. (AccuWeather)

Pollen allergies can be difficult to distinguish from a cold because they have many of the same symptoms.

These allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

On dry, breezy days, the pollen count is often higher while rainy days typically wash it away.

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up?

Stay inside, dust often and clean your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherallergiesspring
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Very Warm Thursday
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
How to build an igloo
Prescribed burns send smoke billowing over NJ
More Weather
Top Stories
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
Action News 10am LIVE UPDATE
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
SEPTA delays possible after Upper Darby train crash
Troubleshooters: Contractor controversy in Bucks County
Home invasion targets men in North Philadelphia
Fire damages home, boats in Cape May Co.
Show More
Suspect arrested in VFW facility shooting in Willingboro
2nd arrest in fatal shooting of Rutgers student
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Very Warm Thursday
9,190 apply for 96 spots in Philadelphia school lottery
Chester police officer accidentally shoots himself
More News
Top Video
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
Home invasion targets men in North Philadelphia
SEPTA delays possible after Upper Darby train crash
More Video