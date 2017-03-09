The Azure Window, a natural arch off the coast of Gozo in Malta, collapsed into the sea on March 8. The incident was a result of years of erosion, according to experts.
Video taken by bystanders shows the rock being battered by strong winds and waves shortly before it fell. Local media outlets also mentioned the heavy storm when reporting about the collapse.
The Prime Minister of Malta said it was a sad day. Visit Gozo wrote on Instagram, "It is as if we never had an Azure Window."
Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived.— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017
The Azure Window was used as a background in Game of Thrones and can also be seen in other television shows and movies, such as Clash of the Titans. It was also a major tourist attraction for Malta.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.