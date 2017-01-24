WEATHER

Jersey shore feels impact of winter nor'easter
Those down the shore are waiting for the nor'easter to leave. (WPVI)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Remnants of Monday's nor'easter continue to affect communities at the Jersey Shore.

Some school districts along the coast are opening late Tuesday morning, and people have begun to assess the damage.



The wet and windy winter nor'easter moved into the region early Monday and pounded the shore for a full 24 hours.

In Ocean City, the winds were the story as they blew traffic lights and signs around. They even ripped away part of the sign at the Pavilion Motor Lodge.

Power lines were severed in multiple spots. Trash bins and debris were knocked all over the streets.

There was also minor street flooding that people were keeping an eye on.

Out on the surf, it seemed the sand dunes were doing their job to prevent beach erosion as much as possible as the waves churned nearby.

Of course, the boardwalk was a virtual ghost town except for a few sightseers who came to see this nor'easter.

"I think this is awesome. I love the waves, the wind, the rain, all of it. It's been great. There's been trees down, I feel bad for that," Tammy Egan of Corbin City, NJ said.

City officials say they've barricaded several streets for to protect residents' property.
"The most important thing is to move vehicles from some of the streets that typically experience flooding," Doug Bergen, Ocean City spokesman, said.


In Atlantic City, the strong winds toppled a traffic light. Crews were out at Pacific and Connecticut Avenue making repairs.



Trash cans blew over along New Hampshire Avenue, and on Atlantic Avenue there were signs of street flooding, and the splash of nearby waves.

The Atlantic City Fire Department had high water vehicles and rescue boats ready to go in case they were needed due to rising waters.

Few people were out along the boardwalk. Some were determined to squeeze their workouts in, while others decided to continue their exercise inside, without the wind.

"I got all the way to the end," said jogger Charlie LeMaire of Neptune, N.J. "Almost got knocked over. Must be blowing 60 on the end."
RELATED PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter


Meantime, flags were flapping in Brigantine, where the main roads looked okay. Some of the side streets, like Sheridan Boulevard, started to flood.

They could get worse later this afternoon with high tide.

Rough seas and strong winds prompted the Cape May-Lewes ferry to cancel all departures Monday.

