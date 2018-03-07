More than 100,000 power customers in the dark following storm

Here's the latest power outage totals as of 10 p.m. Wednesday:
PECO-
Bucks 74,627
Chester 1,104
Delaware 2,871
Montco 6,995
Philadelphia 3,502
Customers Affected: 89,099
MET ED-
Berks 846
Bucks 163
ChesCo Less than 5
Lancaster 0
Lehigh 0
Monroe 5,261
MontCo Less than 5
Northampton 728
Affected Customers: 19,404 (other counties included in this total)
PP&L
Affected Customers: 68
PSE&G-
Burlington 37,892
Camden 3,227
Gloucester 30
Mercer 11,405
Affect Customers: 51,554 (other counties included in this total)
Note:
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC-
Atlantic 1,184
Burlington 8,299
Camden 6,643
Cape May 5
Cumberland 81
Gloucester 475
Ocean Less than 5
Salem Less than 5
Affected Customers: 16,691
DELMARVA-
Kent 0
New Castle 122
Sussex Co 0
Total Outages (other counties included): 748
------
weatherpennsylvania newspower outagenor'eastersnow
