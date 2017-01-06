Local drivers were watching for slick spots during the morning rush, but it was mostly smooth sailing on the main highways and bi-ways.And that's because commuters use caution when getting around Friday morning.The city prepared for the snow. They brined ahead of time and started their salting operation Thursday night.The drivers Action News spoke to, took a little extra time, but didn't seem to encounter any major issues.The first snow this winter in our area left behind several inches - setting off some Christmas decorations quite nicely in Northeast Philadelphia.Picturesque as the snow may be, it wasn't universally welcomed.Barb Pross of Northeast Philadelphia, "I think it stinks, I'm not a big fan of snow or cold weather, nope not at all.""Just a nuisance at this point. Wish there would have been more and I would have been off from work," added Wendy Weaver of Northeast Philadelphia.But instead of nestling up inside, Wendy Weaver and many of her neighbors were out brushing, sweeping, and swiping away the snow to head off to work or school.Damian had been holding out hope."He was looking at the scrolls on the bottom for school delays. He was like did they say Philadelphia yet? And I was like no, I don't think you're going late today," said Pross.Sure enough, cars were moving along just fine on Roosevelt Boulevard, though drivers were keeping an eye out for the slush and slick spots, especially before the sun came up.Eric Santiago of Northeast Philadelphia said, "The big roads, everything is good, but the small blocks a little icy."Raffael Navas of Juniata said, "I've been more careful than normal, pick up my wife from work and go back home safe."With the first storm behind us, many have their eye on the potential for more snow overnight."I would love it. I'm ready," said Kelly McCarthy of Northeast Philadelphia.We will see what comes our way, but in the meantime today, drivers seem to be getting around okay, while keeping an eye out for the slick spots that remain.