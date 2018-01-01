The annual Mummers Parade began as planned New Year's Day despite the drawn-out deep freeze that is continuing across Pennsylvania.Organizers announced their decision Saturday.The parade in Philadelphia features thousands of performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city's main north-south thoroughfare.Temperatures are only expected to be in the high teens on Monday, along with single-digit wind chills. Concerns had been raised that the bone-chilling temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by string bands that march in the parade.Officials say heating tents and warm buses will be set up along the route for the Mummers.The parade has been canceled or postponed in the past due to rain or snow, most recently in 2003.Here is the marching order for the 2018 parade:Golden SunriseOregon Wench BrigadeSaints Wench BrigadeAmericans Wench BrigadeO'Malley Wench BrigadeCara Liom Wench BrigadeRiverfront Wench BrigadeBryson Wench BrigadePirates Wench BrigadeFroggy Carr Wench BrigadeGoodtimers Comic ClubLandi Comic ClubMurray Comic ClubGreater Overbrook String Band "Mum-In Spoonful"Fralinger String Band "Moviechromatic"Quaker City String Band "Fiddling With Tradition"Aqua String Band "Lights Out"Pennsport String Band "'No Siesta, Mas Fiesta"Broomall String Band "Play Pen Review"Ferko String Band "We're off to Neverland"South Philadelphia String Band "West in Peace"Avalon String Band "Fragments of our Fabrication"Polish American String Band "True Friends of the Crown"Greater Kensington String Band "Calling All Superheroes"Uptown String Band "Voodoo Gras"Hegeman String Band "SHHHHHH!!!!!!"Durning String Band "Gear-reasitable"Woodland String Band "Jest Jokin"Duffy String Band "Wiz Wit"Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade "Space Odyssey"2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade "Sugar N Spice, But Not So Nice"Purple Magic "Voo Doo"Clevemore Fancy Brigade "Lights, Camera, Action"Golden Crown Fancy Brigade "Out of the Web"Avenuers Fancy Brigade "A Whole Zoo World"Downtowners Fancy Brigade "Master Pieces"Jokers Fancy Brigade "The Book of Wizardry a Sorcerer's Guide"Saturnalian Fancy Brigade "Life is a Circus"Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade "The Pagemaster"South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade "Under the Sea"Spartans Fancy Brigade "Theater of the Masquerade"------