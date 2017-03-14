Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco

Crews are still working to clear the roads. There are some cars out on West Chester Pike, but it appears many opted to stay home Tuesday.Commuters were sparse at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby as a nor'easter brought snow, sleet, and rain to our region.A group of women who got off the night shift are relieved their bus was running.Leona Smalley of West Philadelphia said, "We had to work overnight, so when we walked out this morning, we were so happy to see the bus running. We thought we were going to be stuck in Valley Forge."Sheena Lawrence, also from West Philadelphia added, "Go home and warm up, then goodnight."The precipitation morphed throughout the morning vacillating between flakes and freezing rain.Khareemah Mccall of Southwest Philadelphia said, "I don't know if you want to call it hail, but it hurts."While work and school were cancelled for many, others trudged in. Several even received word en route."Well I just got an email not to come into work until they find out if the mall will be open, so on delay right about now," said McCall.Plows were out clearing along West Chester Pike in Havertown. The snow was wet and heavy on the roads and cars did get stuck.Nearby Freezing rain fell at Steel Road and Green View Lane. Some neighbors thought it best to shovel this storm in stages.Ashwin Koleth of Haverford Township said, "It's very heavy, it's slushy and it's icy to move. Not easy work."The clearing effort continues and primary streets get priority.------