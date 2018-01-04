EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2861553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Rawlins reports from Ocean City, New Jersey during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 4, 2018.

The storm prompted a blizzard warning for the shore as high winds and reduced visibility accompanied the snow.

The nor'easter that was roaring up the East Coast dumped snow across the region on Thursday, but the New Jersey shore was the hardest hit.The snow began early in the day and conditions deteriorated all day long in Atlantic City. Cars, trucks and even buses were having a tough time getting around.One plow driver said the snow didn't bother him, especially considering the money he'll make.Michael Bailey said this was "nothing," noting that "back in the 70's there was like 20 inches of snow."Thursday's storm, he said, was just "cash falling, that's all."It was a similar story in Ocean City, where snow was being blown around by high winds. That drifting snow covered roads faster than plows could clear them.Flooding and power outages were the big concern for officials there."Power outages usually equal a loss of heat, and that's when we have to start to provide for people to come in and get warm somewhere," said Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Donato.Incredibly, we found one man walking eight blocks through the elements to get a cup of coffee."Got to have my Wawa," said James Grotto. "I gotta have it every morning, so a blizzard's not going to stop me."Police in Somers Point say they haven't had too many incidents because for the most part drivers are staying off the roads and that's exactly what they want people to do.Tires were spinning in Ocean City, New Jersey, as Bill Jackson battled with snow drifts about a foot high."As you can see I'm stuck," he said. "And I'm just trying to get free so I can get ready for work tonight."Fortunately he had some neighbors with shovels, and patience, to help him get out."That's one thing about Ocean City. It's a good, tight community, you know?" Jackson said.For the most part, the snowy roads were quiet in Ocean City, except for snow removal crews and police. A few brave shovelers tried to get a jump start while the snow was still falling."It's light, it's fluffy, and I just want to get it done before that really, really cold weather comes in tonight," said Dorothy Frazer of Somers Point.In Somers Point, roads were also snow-covered and many businesses were closed along with schools and city offices.Snow drifts and strong winds made walking a little more challenging. We didn't find anyone sledding here, but we did find some skateboarders using the snow to their advantage.Again, officials are encouraging people to stay off the roads while the snow removal crews work.Cape May County has declared a Code Blue for the next few days starting this evening because of the frigid temperatures.In Burlington County, the roads in Moorestown have been passable, but If you have rear wheel drive like Nancy Carr who is driving this rental...look out.Carr and her family got stuck on Pleasant Valley Avenue. With a helping hand from her sons she managed to get moving.We moved to Florida 6 years ago," said Carr. "So it's been some time since they've seen snow."The blizzard conditions had snow removal a bit tricky."It's going pretty good, just starting now. Let it progress a little bit," said James Mutch of Moorestown, N.J.Unlike this past weekend's fluffy stuff, Thursday's snow is heavy with moisture.Mutch said he and his crew will be working all day.In Brigantine, the talk is about conditions and travel ban.Wind whipping through the streets of brigantine, waves crashing, wheels spinning, and cars stuck."Probably the worst I've seen in years," said Steve Perri of South Jersey Gas. "Definitely the worst I've seen in years."Along the Atlantic City Expressway, whiteout conditions and drifting snow made traveling treacherous."I was just coming and drifted into the snow and got stuck," said Yilver Fernandez of Ventnor.In Brigantine and Atlantic City, it was even worse."It's pretty nasty out with the visibility and the wind," said Justin Duffy of Brigantine. "It's pretty nasty out."And up close, the snow may be deeper than expected. Just one more reason why, unless it's an emergency, officials want everyone to stay off the roads."If you don't have to be out here, it's not worth it," said Perri. "It's not worth your life."------