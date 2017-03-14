WEATHER

Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore

The New Jersey shore was being battered by high winds as a nor'easter moved through the region on Tuesday. (WPVI)

ORTLEY BEACH, N.J. (WPVI) --
While parts of our region were dealing with snow and ice, it was wind, flooding and beach erosion that were the main concerns at the Jersey shore.

Action News reporter Nora Muchanic was in Ortley Beach as the wind blew in from the ocean, driving the waves and sand.

Ortley Beach had a compromised dune to system to begin with, but Tuesday's storm chewed away feet and feet of what was left of the dune.

Our camera was a bit foggy from the driving rain, but you can see what the waves were like: massive and powerful, pounding the dunes along the Jersey shore.

"I haven't seen it like this since Sandy or 1983, and it's really going to hurt us. All the sand is washing out," Rick Carp of Toms River.

"Had to come up here to see the surf and see the beach erosion. If it was going to be bad, good or indifferent. But it's really, really bad again this year," said Caroline Weber of Seaside Park.



The dune system was damaged by a storm in January.

"It's windy, it's bad, but I was expecting snow, you know? So nobody made any money and it is what it is," said Colin Riker of Toms River.

"I was hoping for snow, but I wasn't expecting the wind. I was waiting for the snow," said Caroline Cavanaugh of Toms River.

But at least one man we talked to was happy it was rain, not snow, at the shore.

"A lot of wind actually and a little bit of flooding. Not too bad though. At least it's not snowing, right?" said Andy Luraschi.

A full damage damage assessment won't come until after the nor'easter moves completely offshore.

