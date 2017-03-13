WEATHER

PennDOT, City of Philadelphia crews ready for snow storm

Road crews are gearing up for what is expected to be a major winter storm Monday night into Tuesday. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Road crews are gearing up for what is expected to be a major winter storm Monday night into Tuesday.

PennDOT workers were out across the area Monday with the late-season storm fast approaching.


The City of Philadelphia is making its own preparations.

City crews began limited brining Sunday. Sanitation trucks will be outfitted with plows later Monday once trash collections are complete.



The Streets Department is planning on full deployment, with 50,000 tons of rock salt on hand and an army of 400 trucks on hand clearing the streets.

Crews will start with salting then switch to plowing once the snow starts to accumulate.



Officials say there will be no trash or recycling collection in the city on Tuesday.
As of noon Monday, no decision had yet been made about collections on Wednesday.

