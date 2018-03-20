PennDOT prepared to tackle latest nor'easter

The flakes are starting to fly. At the PennDOT salt yard in Norristown, plow crews are loading up with salt and getting ready to hit area roads. They've already brined major stretches of highway and some salting operations are underway."Right now, our crews are out. They're spreading. Keeping the roads wet where it's icing," said Bob Kennedy of PennDOT. "I just monitored our Western county, Chester County. We have temps anywhere from 28 to 33 degrees, road temps from 31 to 34 degrees, so right now we're holding pretty good."But by tomorrow, the snow is expected to be falling fast - and the plows will be out- in some cases- operating in teams. Any motorists on the roads should keep clear. Better yet, stay off the roads if you can."We'll switch from a one or two trucks and we'll do what's called a plow train. They'll put 3,4,5,6,7 trucks across say I-95 and just go right down the road clearing the thing," said Kennedy "Please don't try to pass the plow trucks."This is the fourth nor'easter in recent weeks. PennDOT has plenty of salt still available even though the calendar now says it's spring."Some of our biggest events actually came in late March or early, so we're prepared for it - the trucks and the salt," said Kennedy.With heavy snow and wind in the forecast, PennDOT is also prepared for any trees that might come down like we saw in some of the prior nor'easters this month.They have tree contractors and other crews ready to go just in case.------