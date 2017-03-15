Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter

Getting around was still proving to be a problem in the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday.Icy mounds of snow were piled up on the sidewalks following the nor'easter, while some streets were still snow covered.In Northern Liberties, the guys from DiBruno Brothers had to give a van a good push to get it up and over icy snow into the driveway."Well, it's been very difficult. This time the snow with the sleet made the snow much harder to dig the cars out and the trucks that we have," said Ron Harris.On street after street, particularly the small ones, traffic navigated slowly down the tire tracks put down by earlier passing vehicles."Just a lot of really hard packed snow and ice. The ice is the big problem. A lot of places where your treads land - it's just all iced over," said Micah Gold.With so much snow along the edges of streets of Old City, catching a bus meant standing in the street.Meanwhile, at 5th and Allegheny in Kensington, we found a small street was still so snow-covered, cars just stayed stuck."We didn't even send our kids to school. We gotta drive them. We don't got a car. And it's too cold to walk," said Elaine Colon.But many did walk. In Center City, plenty of sidewalks were cleared, but others remain ice-covered and super slippery.In North Philadelphia, parents set out early with the kids, knowing there would be mounds of snow and ice to navigate."Slipping and sliding through the whole walk. Kids was playing and everything with the snow. They loved it," said Jacqueline Santiago.If you still have a street that needs to be plowed or salted, the city wants you to call 311 to report it, but to wait until Thursday to do it.------