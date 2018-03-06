WEATHER

Philadelphia schools closed on Wednesday due to snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Schools in Philadelphia will be closed on Wednesday due to the predicted snowfall from the coming nor'easter.

That includes both the School District of Philadelphia public schools, along with Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city.

The School District of Philadelphia said administrative offices will also be closed and all after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday, are canceled as well.

All district early childhood centers will also be closed.

The Archdiocese noted that Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Tracking Heavy Snow
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
List of local snow emergencies, closings
Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes SE Pa.
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Tracking Heavy Snow
6abc School Closings and Delays
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
SEPTA plan for trains, trolleys and buses for snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
List of local snow emergencies, closings
Gov. Wolf declares state of emergency, includes SE Pa.
State of Emergency declared for NJ starting at 8pm
NJ Transit announces plan for Wednesday's snow
Show More
Pa. announces highway restrictions ahead of snow
Amtrak announces modified Northeast Corridor service ahead of snow
Urgency on cleanup, repairs with next storm coming
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
Allentown mayor found guilty in corruption trial
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos