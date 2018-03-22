Residents dig out on side streets in Mount Airy

Thursday morning, residents in Mount Airy went to work before going into work as they dug out from at least 8 inches of snow.Action News caught up with Debbie Bakan as she emerged out of her snow encased car. She works at a local school that was on a two hour delay today."I wish I had more time to clean out but I know the kids need to go to school too," she said.Residents used shovels, some turned to the more effective snow blower to get the job done.Others then, of course, placed cones and other objects to save the spot.Terrance Graham of Mount Airy said, "I'm out here to move snow. I've been coming out here for the past 6 years now. I got like four houses that I do out here every year.""It's not as a bad but I knew we have the bus routes that come through here so I know our street is plowed," said Deborah Gray of Mount Airy.Major roads were completely clear, and secondary roads were passable this morning.Side roads still had a little ways to go. Some sidewalks were barely touched so pedestrians were forced on to those snow-covered roads too.As for this forth nor'easter residents say they're cautious to celebrate the arrival of spring because clearly, it doesn't mean the end of snow."I wouldn't be surprised if we get it again, hopefully not but yea this has been a bad winter," said Dave Tavani of Mount Airy.He continued, "March is unpredictable so we get what we get and that's just life."------