Saturday saw spring temps, possible tornado

Saturday saw almost every type of weather in the Delaware Valley except for snow.A spring-like day brought storms and strong winds. However, no injuries were reported.Crews with the National Weather Service will visit Luzerne County, Pennsylvania Sunday to determine if a tornado hit that area during the storm.In Lancaster County, strong winds tossed a trampoline into a tree and damaged a roof. A playground was left in shambles after the severe storms paid a visit.By nightfall though things calmed down a bit and South Street in Philadelphia was buzzing with pedestrians who were hardly layered up.Old Man Winter was a no-show Saturday, and some are hoping when he does pay a visit, he won't make up for lost time."If it stays within a 10-degree variance, it's perfectly fine," said James Kelly of Trenton.