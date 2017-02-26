WEATHER

Saturday saw spring temps, possible tornado

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mother Nature showed off a little Saturday with a bit of everything - except for snow. (WPVI)

By
Saturday saw almost every type of weather in the Delaware Valley except for snow.

A spring-like day brought storms and strong winds. However, no injuries were reported.

Crews with the National Weather Service will visit Luzerne County, Pennsylvania Sunday to determine if a tornado hit that area during the storm.

In Lancaster County, strong winds tossed a trampoline into a tree and damaged a roof. A playground was left in shambles after the severe storms paid a visit.



By nightfall though things calmed down a bit and South Street in Philadelphia was buzzing with pedestrians who were hardly layered up.

Old Man Winter was a no-show Saturday, and some are hoping when he does pay a visit, he won't make up for lost time.

"If it stays within a 10-degree variance, it's perfectly fine," said James Kelly of Trenton.
------
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsphiladelphia international airport
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Blustery Wind Chills
Skiers hit slopes, despite spring-like weather
Philadelphians enjoy touch of spring in winter
Warm weather = endless possibilities in Philly
More Weather
Top Stories
Headstones damaged at Philadelphia Jewish cemetery
2 members of Dover Police Department killed in crash
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
DWI suspected in crash that hurt 28 at New Orleans parade
Woman injured in S Philadelphia strip club shooting
6 charged in death of UConn student run over after party
Show More
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
La La Land team's journey from Philly suburbs to Oscars
Carbon monoxide leak at Delco apartment complex
5'9 Nate Robinson dribbles through legs in 87ers game
More News
Top Video
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Driver crashes through NE Philadelphia Airport fence
Woman injured in S Philadelphia strip club shooting
Adam Joseph serves as MC for 'The Night for the Fight'
More Video