SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA officials gave an update early Tuesday on how the winter storm is impacting its service.
According to SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines are running without problems or delays.
SEPTA's Regional Rail service is operating on a Saturday schedule under its Severe Storm Service Plan. All Regional Rail Lines are experiencing some delays.
The Norristown High Speed Line is also operating with delays.
SEPTA has suspended five of its bus routes, Routes 112, 35, 61, 62, 93, due to the storm.
City trolley service is running with delays.
For further updates, customers were asked to check septa.org.
The following is the plan SEPTA laid out on Monday, which includes changes to normal bus and train service:
24-hour Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line Service:
Similar to weekends, 24-hour weekend train service is in operation on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines. There is no overnight Nite Owl bus service; trains will operate every 20 minutes, all night.
The Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines are the best modes of transit for those needing to travel throughout Philadelphia, SEPTA said.
Regional Rail to Operate on Severe Storm Service Plan:
Effective Tuesday, SEPTA has activated its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, vieweable at
http://www.septa.org/service/rail/midday-schedule.html.
Lines are operating on a Saturday schedule with the exception of the following:
The Wilmington/Newark Line is running on an enhanced Saturday schedule, with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations (click here for the schedule: http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html).
Cynwyd Line service will not operate.
It is anticipated that service could experience significant delays and possible cancellations.
Customers are urged to register for Twitter updates for their specific Regional Rail Line.