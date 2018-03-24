Size of Arctic sea ice second-lowest level on record

There are concerns about the size of the Arctic sea ice.
NASA says it's extremely low, at its second-lowest on record.
The low Arctic sea ice can have an impact on climate and ocean circulation around the world.
It can also hurt animals and plants that depend on ice.
As well as prompt a shift in shipping routes.
This is the fourth year in a row that the Arctic sea ice has been extremely low.
weatheru.s. & worldice
