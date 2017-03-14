Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) --Katherine Scott is reporting from Runnemede, Camden County on the snow, sleet and rain.
Snow fell overnight, but by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, pouring rain came down and wind gusts picked up.
Wind gusts have picked up in a very rainy Runnemede. pic.twitter.com/bIWfe30gHf— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 14, 2017
The road surfaces are wet with a few puddles, but mostly clear.
Plows have been making their way through the streets, especially making sure the Black Horse Pike is clear.
There are some secondary streets that are a little slushy.
