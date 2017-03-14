WEATHER

Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede

Katherine Scott reports from Runnemede, Camden County on the snow, sleet and rain. (WPVI)

By
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Katherine Scott is reporting from Runnemede, Camden County on the snow, sleet and rain.

Snow fell overnight, but by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, pouring rain came down and wind gusts picked up.

The road surfaces are wet with a few puddles, but mostly clear.

Plows have been making their way through the streets, especially making sure the Black Horse Pike is clear.

There are some secondary streets that are a little slushy.

