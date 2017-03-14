Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede

Wind gusts have picked up in a very rainy Runnemede. pic.twitter.com/bIWfe30gHf — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 14, 2017

Katherine Scott is reporting from Runnemede, Camden County on the snow, sleet and rain.Snow fell overnight, but by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, pouring rain came down and wind gusts picked up.The road surfaces are wet with a few puddles, but mostly clear.Plows have been making their way through the streets, especially making sure the Black Horse Pike is clear.There are some secondary streets that are a little slushy.------