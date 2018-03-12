WEATHER

Southern New Jersey prepares for another round of snow

Preparing for another round of winter: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Crews in Camden County were filling their trucks with rock salt to pretreat area roads ahead of Monday night's expected round of snow.

Officials were crossing their fingers, hoping this storm might be the last of the season.

But if not, they said they'll be ready for more.

That said, most people we spoke with in Cherry Hill Monday morning said they are ready for spring.

Some joked they are going to will their way into the next season.

Other just expressed hope that the next round of snowfall - if and when it happens - won't be as bad as the two we just experienced over the last ten days.

Time, of course, will tell.

