Storms sweep through the Delaware Valley

Storms sweep through the Delaware Valley. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 18, 2017. (WPVI)

It was an ominous beginning as dark clouds bursting with moisture moved over Center City Friday night.

The skies opened up around 6:30 p.m., dousing the city with a couple of inches of rain, and just as quickly, the line of storms moved away and gave us a burst of sun.

Action News received several images from Action News viewers of the unexpected sight tonight after the storm, lightning and rainbows were spotted in the Wissahickon, Glendora, Pa. and Maple Shade, New Jersey neighborhoods.

Ronald and Nancy Fallon sent us a video of lightning strikes over Wharton State Forest, as seen from their bedroom window in Atco.

The Action Cam also spotted a double rainbow over homes in Elsmere, Delaware.
