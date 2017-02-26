WEATHER

Teams check 2 reports of tornadoes in Pennsylvania

Mother Nature showed off a little Saturday with a bit of everything - except for snow. (WPVI)

Teams from the National Weather Service are investigating whether tornadoes touched down in two areas of central and northeastern Pennsylvania as storms battered the region over the weekend.

Investigators are examining damage in parts of northern Lancaster County and east-central York County and in the Pittston Township area of Luzerne County to see whether tornadoes or straight-line winds were responsible Saturday night.

Randy Gockley, director of Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, said at least seven buildings, mostly farm buildings, were reported destroyed in West Cocalico Township while trees were reported blown into homes in Clay and Elizabeth townships.

David Elmore, deputy coordinator of the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency, said about 30 homes were damaged, six seriously, in Pittston Township.



