WEATHER

Tips for driving on slick winter roads
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to drive on slick roads this winter. (AccuWeather)

Ice and snow can make winter driving tricky, so here are seven tips for driving on slick winter roads from AccuWeather:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly
According to AccuWeather, accelerating too quickly can cause spinning and braking too hard can cause skidding.

Slow down
Accelerating, braking, and steering all take longer when driving on slick surfaces.

Keep your distance
While the following distance on dry roads is 3-4 seconds, AccuWeather suggests increasing your time to 8-10 seconds on slick roads.

Correcting a slide
If you begin to slide on a slick road, remember to turn into the slide.

Black Ice
Watch for black ice, which may look like a wet road, especially at night.

Buckle up
Make sure all passengers of your car have their seat belts properly fastened.

Stay home
Unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, it may be best to stay home and be safe.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterdrivingsnow
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Cooler Today
The different kinds of lightning
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
Toddler won't stop eating snow
More Weather
Top Stories
2 officers hurt during Phila. Mills teen flash mob
Woman in custody for deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze
Kerry Defends 2-State Solution as 'Only' Path to Peace for Israelis and Palestinians
Police: Ex-student who fathered son with teacher killed both
Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election
Show More
Bicyclist hurt after colliding with car in Camden
Nothing found after police dig Delco home for missing woman
Woman rescued after car plunges into lake in Chesco
Multi-vehicle crashes cause delays on I-295 in Del.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2 officers hurt during Phila. Mills teen flash mob
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
Woman rescued after car plunges into lake in Chesco
More Video