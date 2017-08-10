WEATHER

Before the eclipse, skywatchers can see the Perseids meteor shower, no glasses needed

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the eclipse, skywatchers can see the Perseids meteor shower, no glasses needed (Accuweather)

The upcoming solar eclipse may be getting the lion's share of attention among astronomers this month, but what may be the year's most popular meteor shower is peaking this weekend, and for many will likely be worth watching.

Accuweather explains how to watch the Perseids this year, which peaks August 12. Rumors have been flying around online that we're set for "the brightest shower in recorded human history." But Accuweather explains the presence of a waning gibbous moon on Saturday night and Sunday morning when the event is at its height means the shower might be a little overshadowed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherbuzzworthy
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
Federal gov't wants OK to resume Margate dune project
Fast Facts: Total Solar Eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Delco Sgt. recovering after firebomb, suspect speaks
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
President Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea
2 sought after South Philly pepper spray attack
2 men rob Northeast Phila. barbershop at gunpoint
High school football player dies after being injured at practice
Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
Show More
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
Eagles preseason begins tonight in Green Bay
Police: 2 U-Haul trucks stolen in Wilmington
Patients return to Riddle Hospital in Delco after evacuation
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
More News
Top Video
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Death investigation at home in Washington Crossing
More Video