WEATHER

What to do when you see a tornado while driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how to stay safe when you see a tornado while driving. (AccuWeather)

Once a tornado starts to form, it can touch down in seconds. Here are some tips from AccuWeather if you are driving during a tornado.

Do not attempt to outrun a tornado in your car. AccuWeather suggests that if you are far enough away from a tornado, drive in a 90-degree angle away from the twister.

If the tornado is close, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there are no buildings close by, find a low spot or ditch away from your car. AccuWeather says to avoid going into mobile homes, which are more dangerous than being in your car.

If you are stuck in your car, fasten your seatbelt and cover your head below your windshield and windows to avoid shattering glass.

AccuWeather says that you should not seek shelter under an underpass during a tornado. Winds from a tornado can accelerate through small spaces, making underpasses potentially dangerous.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertornadoaccuweatherstormtwister
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain Today
2018 hurricane season forecast
Not an April shower, but an April snowfall
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
More Weather
Top Stories
Villanova championship parade on Thursday in Center City
Who is Villanova breakout star Donte DiVincenzo?
Villanova Nation celebrates Wildcats' victory
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Cousin of murdered Croydon girl charged with theft
1st person sentenced in Russia investigation draws 30 days, fine
After girl's death, family sues school district, classmates
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
Show More
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
Barkley: 76ers next to win championship in 2018
Police: 2 women took turns driving drunk, causing crashes
Police: House cleaner stole checks from 72-year-old client
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain Today
More News
Top Video
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Action News Update
Villanova Nation celebrates Wildcats' victory
Villanova Wildcats win NCAA Championship
More Video