Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley

Action News was in Philadelphia's Roxborough section when they came across a flipped over postal truck.

CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Wintry weather is causing headaches for drivers across the Delaware Valley.

Action News was in Philadelphia's Roxborough section when they came across a flipped over postal truck.


The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Cinnaminson Street at Parker Avenue.

The postal truck apparently flipped over while attempting to drive down a steep hill.

Another vehicle that was also headed down the hill stopped when they came across the truck.

In Chester Township, Delaware County, the driver of a box truck lost control, due to snowy conditions, and crashed into a tree.

It happened Saturday afternoon along the 1300 block of Powell Road.

Police say the driver lost control due to snowy conditions along the roadway. There is a slight hill, which can be hazardous during wintry weather.

The driver intentionally hit the tree, police say, in an effort to avoid crashing into other vehicles.

Meanwhile, slippery conditions are being blamed for a chain reaction crash along the Blue Route in Nether Providence, Delaware County.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the southbound lanes of the highway approaching Route 320.

Police say a small chain reaction crash happened when one driver lost control.

In all of these incidents, no injuries were reported.
