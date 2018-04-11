Timely Warning :: A shooting occurred at 9:11 pm in the 200 block of East Market Street in West Chester Boro. Please see details on https://t.co/R4Jdbxj5m0 site. — West Chester U (@WCUofPA) April 11, 2018

West Chester University has put students on alert as police search for a gunman near campus.The shooting happened in the borough just after 9 p.m. Tuesday behind 212 East Market Street.The victim was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to Paoli Hospital.Authorities have not released the person's condition.Police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.------