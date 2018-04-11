West Chester University students on alert after shooting near campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting near West Chester University. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
West Chester University has put students on alert as police search for a gunman near campus.



The shooting happened in the borough just after 9 p.m. Tuesday behind 212 East Market Street.

The victim was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to Paoli Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Shooting in downtown West Chester: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 10, 2018



Authorities have not released the person's condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgunsgun violenceshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County
1 year later search continues for missing Malvern woman
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
Show More
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
Car flips over in North Philadelphia, 1 injured
1st Round Rivalry: Flyers meet Penguins in playoffs
Philly to name street after Joe Frazier
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
More News