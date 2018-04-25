TORONTO VAN ATTACK

What is an 'incel'? Term Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian used associated with anger toward women

EMBED </>More Videos

In a cryptic Facebook post, Alek Minassian wrote about his anger with women before he allegedly drove a van down a sidewalk in Toronto, killing at least 10 people. (ABC News|Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, Canada --
In a cryptic Facebook post, Alek Minassian used a phrase associated with anger toward women before he allegedly drove a van down a sidewalk in Toronto, killing at least 10 people.

In his now-deleted Facebook post that went up minutes before the attack, Minassian wrote, according to police, "The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!"

Here's a closer look at some of the terms Minassian used:

"Incel": Short for "involuntarily celibate." The top definition on Urban Dictionary states that "incels" typically blame women for a lack of sexual activity. The definition reads, in part, "a person (usually male) who has a horrible personality and treats women like sexual objects."

"Chad" and "Stacy": Both slang terms have been used online to refer to people with active sex lives.

Elliot Rodger: The man who killed six UC Santa Barbara students in a 2014 shooting and stabbing rampage. In his post, Minassian referred to Rodger as "the Supreme Gentleman." Rodger had also used the phrase "incel" in online posts to express anger toward women, according to the Associated Press. A 2015 report found that Rodger had researched Nazis and terrorists on the internet.

Because of the Facebook post, similarities have been drawn between Monday's attack and another deadly attack in Canada. In 1989, 14 women were killed in a Montreal classroom after 25-year-old Marc Lepine separated the men and women and then opened fire. He wrote in a suicide note that feminists had ruined his life.

A Toronto police officer said Tuesday that most of the victims in Monday's attack were women but it was not yet clear whether women were deliberately targeted. Police have so far declined to discuss a possible motive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he does not consider the attack to be terrorism, saying that the national security threat has not changed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attacktoronto van attacku.s. & worldinternetsocial media
Top Stories
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Brother charged after blind man found living in deplorable conditions
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Police begin crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
Show More
Players congrat Coach Brett Brown for 1st playoff series win
Believe it! 76ers roll with Meek Mill past Heat in Game 5
Meek Mill released from prison
Bob Dorough of 'Schoolhouse Rock' is dead at 94
Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting
More News